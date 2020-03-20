Poteau Schools to offer meals at school, by bus to local children

Poteau Public Schools will begin offering breakfast and lunch beginning Monday to any child ages 18 and younger, whether they are Poteau students or not.

In a press release, Poteau Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Don Sjoberg said, “starting Monday, breakfast will be provided at the Poteau Primary School from 7:45-8:45 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to any child under the age of 18 whether they are Poteau students or not. The meals can only be delivered to children under the age of 18 and will be delivered outside the school building with the help of staff members. Adults may accompany the children but meals can only be delivered to children, not adults.”

Not only will meals be available at the Poteau Primary School, but they also will be delivered by bus between 11 a.m. and noon.