Poteau senior baseball player signs with Carl Albert State College

Two seasons ago, then-sophomore Bryson Myers went through a big health scare than sidelined him for most of the 2017 LeFlore County Tournament, but he got back in time to pitch in the LCT final and help his Poteau Pirates claim the team’s ninth county championship.

Fast forward two seasons, and the now-senior Pirate made made sure he was going to play baseball at the next level as he signed a letter of intent with Carl Albert State College in a signing ceremony Wednesday morning at Poteau High School.