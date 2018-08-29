Poteau senior duo glad for opening win, but it’s on to Durant now

There’s nothing like opening the season in any sport with a win, and that’s what the Poteau Pirates did last week as they won their Zero Week opener 38-19 over the El Reno Indians on Friday night at Costner Stadium.

However, while the win was nice, it’s time to move on to this Friday night’s opponent, the Durant Lions — who will come to town for a 7:30 p.m. game at Costner Stadium.