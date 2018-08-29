Poteau senior duo glad for opening win, but it’s on to Durant now

LION TAMERS — Poteau senior football players Walker Snapp, left, and Jake Gullick and the rest of the Pirates are ready to tame the Durant Lions on Friday night at Costner Stadium. PDN photo by David Seeley
By: 
David Seeley
Sports Editor
sports@poteaudailynews.com
Wednesday, August 29, 2018

There’s nothing like opening the season in any sport with a win, and that’s what the Poteau Pirates did last week as they won their Zero Week opener 38-19 over the El Reno Indians on Friday night at Costner Stadium.
However, while the win was nice, it’s time to move on to this Friday night’s opponent, the Durant Lions — who will come to town for a 7:30 p.m. game at Costner Stadium.

Category: