Poteau senior duo has mixed feelings about bye week

Normally, the Poteau Pirates would be gearing up for a football game tonight, but that’s not the case. Due to starting the season with a Zero Week home game against El Reno on Aug. 24, the Pirates will have a bye week during the season as “compensation.” That bye week is this week, thus no football game for the Pirates. However, senior wide receiver Bryce Palmer and senior defensive end/offensive tackle Joshua Smith have mixed feelings about that.

“It does suck,” Palmer said. “It’s definitely a different feeling. We just need to take advantage of it. We have to take advantage of every day we have off. We need to get everyone rested and healed up for next week [homecoming vs. Sallisaw next Friday night].”

“We’re going to take this week to heal up — but not just to heal up, but to improve our skills and ourselves overall to get better,” Smith said. “Since we have this free week, we can watch more film and understand our [next] opponent [Sallisaw] better. Therefore, we’ll be ready for next week when it comes.”