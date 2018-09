One of the down moments of last season’s 2017 playoff football season for the Poteau Pirates was a 31-28 District 4A-4 road loss to the Fort Gibson Tigers. Both senior lineman Bryson Myers and senior linebacker/running back Nathan Ulmer want to avenge that loss Friday night when the two teams meet at 7 p.m. at Costner Stadium for a District 4A-4 showdown.