Poteau senior softball player ready for final regional tournament

SUPER SENIOR — Poteau slow-pitch softball senior Callie Hambrick poses with her gifts received during her Senior Night moment after Tuesday afternoon’s home finale against Heavener. PDN photo by David Seeley
By: 
David Seeley
Sports Editor
sports@poteaudailynews.com
Tuesday, April 23, 2019

Whether or not the Poteau Lady Pirates softball team wins today’s Class 6A Regional Tournament in Moore, being in today’s regional means there’s a postseason for the Lady Pirates.
Last fall, there was no postseason for the Lady Pirates because they did not finish high enough in their district to earn a playoff berth. However, today’s regional tournament will give Poteau senior outfielder Callie Hambrick one last postseason before she graduates next month.

Category: