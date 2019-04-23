Poteau senior softball player ready for final regional tournament

Whether or not the Poteau Lady Pirates softball team wins today’s Class 6A Regional Tournament in Moore, being in today’s regional means there’s a postseason for the Lady Pirates.

Last fall, there was no postseason for the Lady Pirates because they did not finish high enough in their district to earn a playoff berth. However, today’s regional tournament will give Poteau senior outfielder Callie Hambrick one last postseason before she graduates next month.