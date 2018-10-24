Poteau senior trio glad for win over Broken Bow but it’s on to Muldrow

Poteau football coach Forrest Mazey said he wanted his Pirates to get a test, and he got his wish last Thursday night. His team passed with flying Jolly Rogers all around as the Pirates downed the Broken Bow Savages 17-6 in a District 4A-4 showdown at Costner Stadium.

Several things came out of the win, but while the Broken Bow win was thrilling and exciting, it’s time to move on for the Pirates. Moving on is getting ready for an old familiar foe, the Muldrow Bulldogs on Friday night.