Poteau senior trio have good feeling about this basketball postseason

The Poteau Lady Pirates started this basketball season at 3-6 prior to the Christmas Break, but since they are 10-5 as they prepare to begin the Class 4A playoffs.

The three seniors, Haleigh Stone, Whitley Tramel and Hannah Baker, not only say the team’s mindset has changed, but so, too, the confidence level as the Lady Pirates will travel to meet the Broken Bow Lady Savages at 6:30 tonight in the Class 4A District Tournament prior to the Pirates facing the Savages at 8 p.m.