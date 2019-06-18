Poteau senior wrestler named to All-State Team
By:
David Seeley
Tuesday, June 18, 2019
When anyone is named an All-State alternate in any sport, those individuals have to ready for the call to replace someone on the East roster. Such a call came to one lucky local athlete.
Poteau High School graduating senior wrestler Nathan Ulmer was named to the East All-State Wrestling Team for the 2019 Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State Match, which will take place at 7 p.m. July 24 at Sand Springs.
