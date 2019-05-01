Poteau seniors ready for baseball regional, but sad it’s having to move to Cleveland; weather, wet fields forcing Town Creek Park to give up being regional host

SUPER SENIORS — Poteau baseball seniors, from left, Aiden Alexander, Atticus Pate, Bryson Myers, Clay Cross, Josh Neal, Jackson Green and Carson Cheek, celebrate their Senior Night on April 16 at Town Creek Park. They will begin their Class 4A Regional Tournament today in Cleveland, Okla. PDN photo by David Seeley
Wednesday, May 1, 2019

The Poteau Pirates baseball team was gearing up to be the Class 4A Regional Tournament host beginning today at Town Creek Park, but due to wet fields and more potential rain before today’s action was to commence the regional has now been moved to Cleveland, Okla., instead. That’s disappointing to the seniors, since it cost them one last weekend of action at Town Creek Park.

