Poteau seniors ready for baseball regional, but sad it’s having to move to Cleveland; weather, wet fields forcing Town Creek Park to give up being regional host
By:
David Seeley
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
The Poteau Pirates baseball team was gearing up to be the Class 4A Regional Tournament host beginning today at Town Creek Park, but due to wet fields and more potential rain before today’s action was to commence the regional has now been moved to Cleveland, Okla., instead. That’s disappointing to the seniors, since it cost them one last weekend of action at Town Creek Park.
Category: