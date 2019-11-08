Poteau sweeps district play, more Week 10 scores
Poteau blew out Hilldale in the regular-season finale, setting up its playoff start at home on Nov. 15. Spiro was also among the teams gaining steam with a win heading into the playoffs. Below are the Week 10 scores.
Poteau 48, Hilldale 0
Spiro 26, Sequoyah Tahlequah 0
Pocola 30, Westville 12
Hartshorne 38, Heavener 12
Holland Hall 51, Panama 7
Keota 54, Cave Springs 0
Warner 35, Talihina 20
Arkoma 46, Gans 14
Records
Poteau 9-1, 7-0 District 4A-4
Spiro 8-2, 5-2 District 2A-5
Keota 8-2, 4-1 District B-6
Arkoma 5-5, 3-2 District B-6
Panama 3-7, 1-6 District 2A-5
Pocola 2-8, 2-5 District 2A-5
Talihina 0-9, 0-6 District A-8
Playoff matchups
Poteau vs. Cleveland
Spiro at Hugo
Arkoma at Weleetka
Keota vs. Strother
Category: