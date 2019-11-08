Poteau sweeps district play, more Week 10 scores

Poteau blew out Hilldale in the regular-season finale, setting up its playoff start at home on Nov. 15. Spiro was also among the teams gaining steam with a win heading into the playoffs. Below are the Week 10 scores.

Poteau 48, Hilldale 0

Spiro 26, Sequoyah Tahlequah 0

Pocola 30, Westville 12

Hartshorne 38, Heavener 12

Holland Hall 51, Panama 7

Keota 54, Cave Springs 0

Warner 35, Talihina 20

Arkoma 46, Gans 14

Records

Poteau 9-1, 7-0 District 4A-4

Spiro 8-2, 5-2 District 2A-5

Keota 8-2, 4-1 District B-6

Arkoma 5-5, 3-2 District B-6

Panama 3-7, 1-6 District 2A-5

Pocola 2-8, 2-5 District 2A-5

Talihina 0-9, 0-6 District A-8

Playoff matchups

Poteau vs. Cleveland

Spiro at Hugo

Arkoma at Weleetka

Keota vs. Strother