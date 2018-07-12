Poteau teen critical after being hit by truck

A 17-year-old male from Poteau received critical injuries after being struck by a pickup on Wednesday near Spiro.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the juvenile was taken by Air Evac to St. John's Hospital in Tulsa, where he was listed in critical but stable condition with multiple injuries. The scene was on Ainsworth, near 166th St., about 1.6 miles north of Spiro. It happened after 5 p.m.

According to OHP, a 16-year-old Spiro girl was driving southbound in a 2009 Ford pickup with the male juvenile and two other passengers — another 16-year-old Spiro girl and 15-year-old Spiro boy. The report said the Poteau teen was riding outside the passenger compartment when he fell from the pickup and was then struck by it.

None of the other teens were injured, the report said.

OHP listed the condition of the driver as driving under the influence of drugs.

Trooper Ty Wallace investigated with assistance from Trooper Kyle Ward and Trooper Cody Jackson, the LeFlore County Sheriff's Office and Spiro Fire Department.