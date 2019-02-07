Poteau tight end/defensive end inks football letter with Emporia State

Poteau senior tight end/defensive end Gunnar Thompson was highly recruited by the likes of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Tulsa and Kansas State, as well as other Division II schools. However, there was one that made him feel like home.

Thompson signed a football letter of intent with Emporia State University in Kansas during the inaugural Poteau High School Signing Day Ceremony at the Bob Lee Kidd Civic Center on Wednesday, which was National Letter of Intent Signing Day.