Poteau tight end/defensive end inks football letter with Emporia State

THE NEWEST HORNET — Poteau senior tight end/defensive end Gunnar Thompson, seated, completes signing his letter of intent with the Emporia State University Hornets during Wednesday afternoon’s signing ceremony at the Bob Lee Kidd Civic Center. Sharing the moment, back row, from left, mother Christi, sister Gracyn and father, and Poteau assistant coach, John Thompson. PDN photo by David Seeley
Thursday, February 7, 2019

Poteau senior tight end/defensive end Gunnar Thompson was highly recruited by the likes of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Tulsa and Kansas State, as well as other Division II schools. However, there was one that made him feel like home.
Thompson signed a football letter of intent with Emporia State University in Kansas during the inaugural Poteau High School Signing Day Ceremony at the Bob Lee Kidd Civic Center on Wednesday, which was National Letter of Intent Signing Day.

