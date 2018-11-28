Poteau train victim identified

The Poteau Police Department has released the name of a man found dead after a train collision Nov. 5 in Poteau.

Poteau Assistant Police Chief Greg Russell identified the man as 64-year-old Von Dewayne Smith of Poteau. Smith died at the scene at the north end overpass at the railroad tracks. It happened in the evening hours around 7 p.m.

Reports show a northbound Kansas City Southern train had struck Smith, who was lying on the tracks during the approach of the train.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. No other information was released.