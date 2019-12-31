Poteau Valley Genealogical Society hosts research class

In the picture: Kim Robertson, the new Poteau Valley Genealogical Society President, presents Arlene LeMaster, 37 year PVGS President, with an award for her service.

LeFlore County and the surrounding areas have a very rich history. Much of this history, especially where it is related to the people of the area, has been collected by the Poteau Valley Genealogical Society. The society had published books on families and people who have been pivotal to the area, building a catalogue to rival many much larger societies.

Recently, long-time PVGS president Arlene LeMaster passed the torch on to Kim Robertson and she is hitting the ground running.

PVGS will be hosting a begginer/intermediate genealogy class at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 28. at the genealogy library housed in the Patrick Lynch Public Library in Poteau.

For the full article, please visit poteaudailynews.com/subscriptions to subscribe. Click on the text that reads "Print Subscriptions" or "E-Edition Subscriptions" to choose your subscription type.