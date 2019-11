Poteau's football team had another huge performance in winning its first-round playoff game at home. The Pirates (10-1) will play at home on Nov. 15 against Cache (8-3) in the quarterfinal. Below are the first-round playoff scores.

Poteau 47, Cleveland 20

Weleetka 54, Arkoma 8

Hugo 41, Spiro 13

Strother 28, Keota 20

Spiro and Keota end the season 8-3.

Arkoma finishes the season 5-6.