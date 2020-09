Poteau dumped Hilldale in its district opener and Spiro was victorious on homecoming night. Here are all the LeFlore County Week 4 scores.

Poteau 38, Hilldale 24

Spiro 38, Panama 0

Arkoma 47, Porum 0

Roland 41, Pocola 0

Cascia Hall 55, Heavener 0

Quinton 34, Keota 30