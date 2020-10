Poteau won its fourth straight game to stand as one of two teams that have won their first three District 4A-4 contests. Panama won an in-county district rivalry game. Below are the scores from Week 6.

Poteau 34, Sallisaw 16

Panama 53, Pocola 12

Spiro 39, Roland 20

Keys 35, Heavener 6

Canceled: Talihina vs. Canadian, Arkoma vs. Summit Christian, Keota vs. Gans