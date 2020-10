Poteau sustained its lead atop District 4A-4 while extending its winning streak to six games. Here are all of the Week 8 scores.

Poteau 50, Muldrow 6

Spiro 14, Keys 3

Roland 55, Heavener 21

Colcord 42, Talihina 0

Cascia Hall 62, Pocola 8

Vian 49, Panama 6

Watts 56, Arkoma 50

Keota 54, Cave Springs 0