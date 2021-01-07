Poteau woman loses life in accident in McCurtain County
A Poteau woman lost her life in an accident near Bethel in McCurtain County Thursday afternoon.
According to the report filed by McCurtain County Detachment of Troop E Trooper Devin Walbridge, Ellen Tom, 69, of Poteau was driving a 2006 Nissan Altima and was pronounced at the Plano (Texas) Medical Center with trunk internal injuries.
Walbridge's report said a 2004 BMW 525 driven by Nicole Jacobs, 35, of Pawhuska was northbound on U.S. 259, while Tom's vehicle and a third vehicle, a 2018 Ford F150 driven by Eric Elias, 55, of Jenks, were going southbound.
At approximately 2:40 p.m. Thursday two-tenths of a mile north of Bethel Cut Off Road in Bethel, Walbridge's report said Jacobs' vehicle traveled left of center and struck Tom's vehicle, then continued northbound and struck Elias' vehicle. Both Jacobs and Tom were each pinned for approximately 30 minutes before being freed by the Broken Bow Fire Department using the Hurst Tool.
In Walbridge's report, Jacobs was transported by Air-Evac to Plano Medical Center and admitted in critical condition with leg and trunk injuries.
Tom also was transported by Air-Evac to Plano Medical Center, where she lost her life due to her injuries once arriving at Plano Medical Center.
Elias and his passenger, Eric Elias Jr., 23, of Broken Bow, neither were injured.
Walbridge's report said that the condition of all three drivers as well as the accident itself are under investigation, and that all airbags in all vehicles deployed and all individuals in all three vehicles were wearing seat belts.
Walbridge was aided at the scene by the Broken Bow Fire Department, Air-Evac, McCurtain County Detachment of Troop E Trooper Brandon Johnson, McCurtain County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the McCurtain County Sheriff's Department.
