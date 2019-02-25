Poteau wrestler ends prep career with 4A state runner-up finish

OKLAHOMA CITY — Poteau High School senior 220-pound wrestler Seth Ford came in state runner-up at this past weekend’s Class 4A State Tournament, which took place Friday and Saturday at State Fair Arena.

Ford (35-8) opened with a pinfall win over Elgin’s Kaylon Wolf in 2:34 of the opening period, then beat Tuttle’s Brennan Waitman 8-4 to get to Saturday night’s state final, where he lost by pin to Bristow’s Luke Fortney.