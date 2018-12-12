Poteau wrestlers begin home season with three straight days of action

The Poteau Pirates wrestling team will begin its home portion of its 2018-19 season in a big way with three straight days of action.

The three-day homestand will begin with the Pirates’ homecoming dual at 6 tonight at Sherman Floyd Fieldhouse against Fort Smith [Ark.] Northside. Fort Smith Southside had to drop out, which means there also will be a junior high dual between Poteau and Northside.

Then, the Pirates will have their own two-day tournament, the Border Brawl, Friday and Saturday at Sherman Floyd Fieldhouse. Action Friday will begin at 5 p.m. and Saturday at 11 a.m.