Poteau wrestlers honored at Sunday night’s awards banquet
Monday, March 25, 2019
Five Poteau wrestlers got special recognition at Sunday night’s awards banquet at the Bob Lee Kidd Civic Center. Nathan Ulmer and Seth Ford were not only recognized as the Co-Outstanding Wrestlers of the Year, but both were recognized as All-Star by Class in Class 4A by the Oklahoma Coaches Association which made them All-State alternates for the 2019 All-State Wrestling Dual.
Dakota James got the Most Improved Wrestler Award, while James, Ulmer, Ford, Jarrett Lilley and Ethan Carey got recognized as state qualifiers.
