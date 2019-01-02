Poteau wrestlers return to action with three-day slate of competition; Pirates entertaining Vian, Bentonville West tonight, then competing in two-day McAlester Tournament beginning Friday

After about a two-week break from competition, the Poteau Pirates wrestlers will return to the mat for the next three nights and days.

The Pirates (1-1) will entertain Vian and Bentonville [Ark.] West in a triangular beginning at 6 tonight at Sherman Floyd Fieldhouse, in which the Pansy Kidd Middle School wrestlers also will compete. Then, the Pirates will participate in the McAlester Tournament, which will take place Friday and Saturday at Brumley Gym.