Poteau wrestling falls to Greenwood on senior night
By:
Jim Marsh
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
POTEAU, OK
Greenwood had a wrestler at each of the 14 slots that make up a high-school wrestling match during their 53-24 victory against Poteau on the Pirates’ senior night on Tuesday, while the Pirates could only field 10. Therefore, the Pirates were already behind 24 before the match began. Each team won five matches, but the Bulldogs won four by pins and one by technical fall. The Pirates had three pins and two decisions.
