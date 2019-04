Due to preparing the field because of rain showers, the Class 6A Regional Softball Tournament Poteau and Norman at Moore will start an hour later today.

Poteau and Norman will play at 2 p.m., followed by Norman vs. Moore at 3:30 p.m. and Poteau vs. Moore at 5 p.m. The title game will be at 6:30 p.m. with the if-game at 8 p.m.