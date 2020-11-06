Previewing Howe girls basketball as Lions Friday in Wright City
Eight months after sweeping through the playoffs to make the Class 2A state tournament with a 24-4 record only to see it canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Howe’s girls basketball team starts its 2020-21 hoping its goals are given a chance.
“We have realistic goals. There’s a part of them that sets goals for the year. It all depends on being able to play this year,” Howe head coach Chris Brown said. “Nothing is going to be given to us.”
Brown was away from his team in the early stage of preseason practice while recovering from the virus.
Howe also has worked players back from injuries. Raelyn Delt was not expected to be active for Friday's season opener at Wright City due to injury. Jazmyn Johnson practiced at 50 percent in practice this week.
Other key returning players include Shiloh Fletcher, Makayla Twyman and Kalan Nye. Caitlyn Stacy is a senior stepping into a more significant role.
Others who could grow into bigger roles are Kayley Turner, Jayce Blake, Gracie Lute, Ashlynn Dalton and Abby Huie.
Besides the LeFlore County Tournament, Howe will enter the Choctaw Nation Invitational Tournament in Talihina and the Cougar Classic in Ada. The Cougar Classic replaces the Nike Tournament of Champions, a tourney in Fort Smith, Ark., that was canceled.
“We hope we can play in the [LeFlore County Tournament]. With COVID, that could be a different thing,” Brown said, acknowledging there could be crowd limits.
Howe has won the LeFlore County Tournament six straight years, including last season's 47-38 defeat of Heavener in the final.
Brown said the team will need to improve defensively.
“We need to defend the lane and communicate better. If we can do those things, we can be really good. If we can get people to miss shots, we can play as fast as we want,” he said.
