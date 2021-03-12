Previewing Howe-Latta girls, Howe-Dale boys Class 2A state semifinals

Howe's girls basketball team is back in a familiar place, the Class 2A state semifinal. Howe's boys team is in the semifinal for the first time since 2007.

Here's a quick look at their final four pairings taking place today.

Howe girls (No. 2, 23-2) vs. Latta (No. 3, 22-3) 4 p.m. at State Fair Arena

Quarterfinal scores: Howe 56, Pocola 47; Latta 56, Amber-Pocasset 34

Scoring offense: Howe 65.7 points per game, Latta: 50.1 PPG

Scoring defense: Howe: 41.4 points allowed per game, Latta: 30 PAPG

Records against ranked teams: Howe: 10-2 (5-2 vs. top 10), Latta 10-3 (6-3 vs. top 10)

Recent state tournament history: Both made state in 2020 when the tourney was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 2019: Howe, beat Luther in the quarterfinal, beat Hartshorne in the semifinal won the Class 2A championship against Dale; Latta beat Fairview in the quarterfinal, lost in the semifinal to Dale. 2018: Howe beat Kiefer in the quarterfinal, lost in the semifinal to Cashion.

Notes: Makayla Twyman led Howe with 20 points in the quarterfinal against Pocola on Thursday. Howe has qualified for the state tournament in six straight seasons. Howe has won four of its last five state semifinal appearances since 2004. Latta has made the state semifinals 13 times, but last won a semifinal in 1975.

Howe boys (No. 7, 22-4) vs. Dale (No. 1, 21-4) 8 p.m. at Yukon High School

Quarterfinal scores: Howe 47, Cashion 37; Dale 61, Morrison 60

Scoring offense: Howe: 60.6 points per game, Dale: 70.3 PPG

Scoring defense: Howe: 46.7 points allowed per game, Dale: 53 PAPG

Records against ranked teams: Howe: 9-4 (5-2 vs. top 10), Dale: 13-4 (4-2 vs. top 10)

Recent state tournament history: 2020: Both made the state tourney, although it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic; 2019: Dale lost its quarterfinal to Rejoice Christian; 2017: Dale lost its quarterfinal to Latta; 2014: Howe lost its quarterfinal to Millwood.

Notes: Brayden Oglesby led Howe with 16 points and 11 rebounds in the quarterfinal against Cashion while Eduardo Sanchez scored half of his 14 points in the last 2:40. Dale's Carter Crowe made a layup in the closing seconds of the quarterfinal to beat Morrison. Dale last made the state championship in 1990.