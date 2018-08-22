PVHS expands spay, neuter program

A recently announced program to help residents spay and neuter their pets at low cost has been expanded, according to the Poteau Valley Humane Society.

The program is now available to qualified persons within 20 miles of Poteau. It previously was available to those within a 10-mile radius of the city.

Cost per animal will be $10 for applicants who meet certain qualifications.

People interested in the financial aid program may contact the shelter office at (918) 649-0986 provide their name, telephone number and information about the animals that need the surgery.

Applications for the spay/neuter program may be picked up from the Poteau Valley Humane Society, 326 Industrial Blvd., Poteau, or at The Community State Bank Main Branch, 1409 N Broadway (ask for Brenda Sheets).

In announcing the expanded area, PVHS said the organization hopes to secure more grants in the future to continue this program.

The mission of Poteau Valley Humane Society is twofold:

• To rescue abandoned, neglected, and abused companion animals in Poteau and surrounding communities in order to place them in permanent, loving homes which gives them the opportunity to live the healthy, happy lives which they deserve.

• To educate citizens of LeFlore County about the benefits (to animal and owner) of spaying and neutering companion animals — the only, real solution to the pet overpopulation crisis, which is much more critical than most people realize.