PVHS starts spay, neuter program

The Poteau Valley Humane Society has received a grant from the Lockhart Foundation Trust of Oklahoma City.

The grant has made it possible for PVHS to establish a program to help Poteau-area residents who need financial assistance to spay or neuter a pet.

Applicants must live within a 10-mile radius of Poteau and meet certain qualifications.

If approved, the cost will be $10 per animal.

The mission of Poteau Valley Humane Society is twofold:

• To rescue abandoned, neglected, and abused companion animals in Poteau and surrounding communities in order to place them in permanent, loving homes which gives them the opportunity to live the healthy, happy lives which they deserve.

• To educate citizens of LeFlore County about the benefits (to animal and owner) of spaying and neutering companion animals — the only real solution to the pet overpopulation crisis, which is much more critical than most people realize.

PVHS stresses the importance of spaying and neutering your pets with some facts about cats. Just one male and female cat having the normal three to four litters a year for an average of seven years, with those kittens doing the same, would create over 6 million cats.

Applications for the spay/neuter program may be picked up from the Poteau Valley Humane Society, 326 Industrial Blvd., Poteau, or at The Community State Bank Main Branch, 1409 N. Broadway (ask for Brenda Sheets).

For additional information on this program, you may call PVHS at (918) 649-0986.