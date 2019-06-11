Quarter Century Man
By:
David Seely
Tuesday, June 11, 2019
POTEAU, OK
The Poteau Daily News can now say it has a club man.
PDN Sports Editor David Seeley was inducted into the Oklahoma
Press Association’s Quarter Century Club for his 25-plus years of newspaper
industry service Saturday afternoon at the 2019 OPA Convention, which took
place at Grand Casino.
