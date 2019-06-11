Quarter Century Man

The Poteau Daily News can now say it has a club man.

PDN Sports Editor David Seeley was inducted into the Oklahoma

Press Association’s Quarter Century Club for his 25-plus years of newspaper

industry service Saturday afternoon at the 2019 OPA Convention, which took

place at Grand Casino.

