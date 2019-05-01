Questions? Call a Lawyer

Legal questions surround nearly every circumstance imaginable, but are those questions really worth contacting an attorney?

On Thursday, Oklahoma residents will have the opportunity to call an attorney, ask their questions and get a bit of free legal advice from practicing attorneys.

Attorneys man the phones statewide from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. to answer questions and celebrate Law Day.

Law Day, held annually on May 1, is a national day set aside to celebrate the rule of law.

Anyone with legal questions should call the toll free number (800) 456-8525 or email AskALawyer@okbar.org .