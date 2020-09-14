Quinton male injured in Monday afternoon accident near Kinta

A Quinton man is listed in good condition after being in a single vehicle accident Monday afternoon near Kinta.

According to the report filed by Trooper Chip Collins of the Haskell County detachment of Troop C of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Jonathan Martin, 56, of Quinton, was driving his 2001 Chevrole pick-up southbound on Oklahoma State Highway 2 at approximately 4:14 p.m. Monday when he departed the roadway to the lead, rolling one time.

Collins' report says that Martin was transported to Hillcrest Medical Center in Tulsa by Life Flight, where he was admitted in good condition with head and truck internal injuries.

According to the report, the pick-up had airbags, but they did not deploy.

Collins was aided at the scene by the Haskell County Sheriff's Department.