Rains return as Arkansas River crests

Severe thunderstorms returned to LeFlore County just as area residents were beginning to hope the worst was over.

Rain began falling shortly after noon in the Poteau area with scattered showers, some heavy throughout the afternoon and evening.

Thrown into the mix of flood warning, thunderstorms and rain came the issuance of high winds and a tornado watch for LeFlore,

Haskell, Latimer, Pushmataha and Sequoyah counties.

