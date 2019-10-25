Rally comes to area

When you mix civil service with tricked out junk cars, you get a Gambler 500 Rally. More of a sightseeing adventure than a race, the rally takes a group of cars — worth $500 or less each — around the scenic attractions of an area. As the teams operating the vehicles traverse the sights, they try to leave them a little better than they found them by cleaning up litter and debris along their route.

The Gambler 500 Okie Edition will be visiting LeFlore County this weekend, sponsored by AARC Towing and Recovery and Big Fox Run. The vehicles will travel a 500 mile rout around the area and 25 to 75 vehicles are expected to participate.

For the full article, visit poteaudailynews.com/subscriptions to subscribe.