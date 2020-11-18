Record-high 47 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Wednesday in county; only four new cases confirmed Tuesday
After the lowest COVID-19 cases confirmed Tuesday of four since Sept. 7, things went the other way with a record-high 47 new cases confirmed Wednesday by the Oklahoma State Department. The previous record was 40.
Tuesday's new cases were three in Poteau and one in Shady Point.
Wednesday's new cases were 22 in Poteau, five in Panama, four in Wister, three each in Pocola, Spiro and Talihina, two apiece in Heavener and Howe and Bokoshe, Cameron and Shady Point with one each.
As of noon Wednesday, the active cases were:
Poteau -- 109
Spiro -- 24
Heavener -- 21
Pocola -- 19
Wister -- 18
Talihina -- 16
Howe -- 14
Panama -- 14
Shady Point -- 13
Cameron -- 10
Bokoshe -- 8
Arkoma -- 4
There have been 26 deaths due to issues from COVID-19 in the county, six in Poteau, eight in Heavener, four in Talihina, three in Pocola, one each in Panama, Spiro and Wister, a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address.
The first “county” resident who came down with the virus in March actually has his physical residence in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded.
As of Monday afternoon, there have been 130,032 estimated number of recoveries from the virus.
