Red Oak baseball players participate in All State Small School Game; four local coaches honored for milestone coaching wins

ALL-STATERS — Red Oak baseball players Brett Deatherage, left, and Cash Balentine share a moment after playing in the 2018 Oklahoma Coaches Association Small School All State Baseball Game on Tuesday at Oral Roberts University’s J.L. Johnson Stadium. Photo by Paula MidgleyPoteau baseball coach Andy Perdue, left, got his plaque for winning his 100th win as coach in 2017. Perdue was one of four local coaches so honored, being joined by Panama’s Chris Gollihare [100 wins], Howe’s Jon Sockey [500 wins] and Pocola’s Eddie Combs [400 wins]. Photo Courtesy Andy Perdue
By: 
Jon Potts
Special to PDN
Wednesday, July 25, 2018

The Oklahoma Coaches Association Small school All-State Baseball Game ended in a 4-all tie Tuesday at Oral Roberts University’s J. L. Johnson Stadium. Red Oak had a pair of representatives for the East in the contest.  Cash Balentine played outfield while Brett Deatherage played infield.
Four local coaches were honored by the Oklahoma Coaches Association for milestone coaching wins as all four coaches got plaques. Poteau’s Andy Perdue was recognized for getting his 100th win in 2017, while Panama’s Chris Gollihare got his 100th win this past season. Howe’s Jon Sockey got his 500th win this past season, while Pocola’s Eddie Combs got his 400th victory this past spring.

