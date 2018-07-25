Red Oak baseball players participate in All State Small School Game; four local coaches honored for milestone coaching wins

The Oklahoma Coaches Association Small school All-State Baseball Game ended in a 4-all tie Tuesday at Oral Roberts University’s J. L. Johnson Stadium. Red Oak had a pair of representatives for the East in the contest. Cash Balentine played outfield while Brett Deatherage played infield.

Four local coaches were honored by the Oklahoma Coaches Association for milestone coaching wins as all four coaches got plaques. Poteau’s Andy Perdue was recognized for getting his 100th win in 2017, while Panama’s Chris Gollihare got his 100th win this past season. Howe’s Jon Sockey got his 500th win this past season, while Pocola’s Eddie Combs got his 400th victory this past spring.