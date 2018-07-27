Red Oak duo, Talihina hoopster play in OCA Small School All State Games

The East girls and West boys were victorious 75-65 Wednesday and 98-87 Thursday, respectively, in the Oklahoma Coaches Association Small School All State Basketball Games at the Oral Roberts University Mabee Center.

Red Oak had one girl and one boy represented. Darcie McCullar did not score, but played well on both ends of the floor in Wednesday night’s girls’ game, while Grayson Nix scored 12 points in Thursday night’s boys’ contest. Talihina’s Kariim Byrd was a late addition to the boys squad. He finished the game with 17 points.