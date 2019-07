Red Oak Oaktown won the OK Kids 10-and-under regional at Panama, beating the Silo Rebels 10-2 in the championship on Saturday after Silo beat Heavener that afternoon. In the front row (from left) are Traydon Hunter, Landen Allen, Cy Ammons, Tucker Bell and Luke Walden. In back are Denver Durant, Nolan Muncy, Ben Thomas, Ty Grogan and Cy Montgomery.