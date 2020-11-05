Red Oak resident injured in Wednesday morning accident
A Red Oak female was injured in a Wednesday morning accident on Oklahoma State Highway 82 between Red Oak and Bengal.
According to the report filed by Latimer County Detachment of Troop D Trooper Jason Waits, Megan Barnes, 27, from Red Oak, was driving her 2012 Chrysler 200 south on Highway 82 going from Red Oak towards Bengal.
Waits' report said that at approximately 11:06 a.m. Wednesday, Barnes went left of center and "struck" a 2019 Chevrolet pick-up driven by Russell Transue, 52, from Talihina.
Barnes was transported by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, Ark., where she was listed in critical condition with multiple injuries, according to Waits' report.
Waits' report said that Transue was treated and released with a leg injury.
Waits was aided at the scene by the Bengal, Red Oak and Wilburton fire departments, the Red Oak Police Department and the Latimer County Sheriff's Office.
