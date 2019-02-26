Red Oak senior trio looking forward to making history as state champs

TERRIFIC TRIO — Red Oak Lady Eagles basketball seniors, from left, Makinzie Wood, Kayleigh Hunter and Carlie Powell will try to become the first girls basketball team to bring a state title to Red Oak. Photo by Leigh Montgomery
By: 
David Seeley
Sports Editor
sports@poteaudailynews.com
Tuesday, February 26, 2019

While the Red Oak Lady Eagles have won numerous softball state titles, both slow-pitch and fast-pitch, one thing has eluded them in all the success on the basketball court — a gold ball that comes with a state championship.
That can change about 1:30 p.m. Saturday if the Lady Eagles can claim the Class B state title, which would be the first team to do so — which is motivating their three seniors, Kayleigh Hunter, Makinzie Wood and Carlie Powell.

Category: