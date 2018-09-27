Red Oak Softball Regional Rained Out Until Friday

Due to overnight rains, the Class B Regional Softball Tournament at Red Oak was rained out today [Thursday] and will begin Friday and end Saturday.

Friday's games will be Welch vs. Red Oak at noon; Webbers Falls vs. Asher at 2 p.m., the Welch-Red Oak loser vs. Webbers Falls-Asher loser at 4 p.m. and the Welch-Red Oak winner vs. Webbers Falls-Asher winner at 6 p.m. The Friday 4 p.m. winner vs. Friday 6 p.m. loser at noon Saturday, with that winner playing the Friday 6 p.m. winner at 2 p.m. Saturday. The if-game will be 4 p.m. Saturday.