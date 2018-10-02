Red Oak softball seniors glad to keep streak going of making state

The Red Oak Lady Eagles softball team qualified for its 30th straight trip to state, which will begin with a Class B State Tournament quarterfinal game against Varnum at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Ballfields at Firelake in Shawnee.

However, it wasn’t looking good Saturday, when they were facing elimination in three straight games at the Class B Regional Tournament in Red Oak. The Lady Eagles had to beat Webbers Falls, then defeat Welch — which beat them 24 hours before — twice to make state. They did just that, and were pretty confident there was going to be a 30th straight season with a state-tournament appearance.