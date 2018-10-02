Red Oak softball seniors glad to keep streak going of making state

TERRIFIC TRIO — Red Oak softball seniors, from left, Kayleigh Hunter, Shandee Noah and Makinzie Wood display the Class B Regional Tournament championship plaque after the Lady Eagles qualified for their 30th straight state-tournament appearence Saturday afternoon in Red Oak. Photo Courtesy J.T./Melissa Hunter Facebook Page
The Red Oak Lady Eagles softball team qualified for its 30th straight trip to state, which will begin with a Class B State Tournament quarterfinal game against Varnum at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Ballfields at Firelake in Shawnee.
However, it wasn’t looking good Saturday, when they were facing elimination in three straight games at the Class B Regional Tournament in Red Oak. The Lady Eagles had to beat Webbers Falls, then defeat Welch — which beat them 24 hours before — twice to make state. They did just that, and were pretty confident there was going to be a 30th straight season with a state-tournament appearance.

