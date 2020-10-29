Red Oak teenager loses life in Wednesday accident
A Red Oak teenager lost his life in a late Wednesday afternoon accident near Wister.
Jayden Hobbs, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which according to the report filed by LeFlore County Detachment of Troop D Trooper Wes Odom, took place approximately two miles west of Wister on U.S. 270.
According to Odom's report, Hunter Spence, 18, from Alma, Ark., was driving a 2009 Nissan Sentra on U.S. 270 west of Wister. At approximately 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, Spence tried to pass another vehicle, "but was unable to make it." Spence's vehicle swerved to the left, departed the roadway to the left, hit an embankment, rolled an unknown number of times coming to rest on its roof and ejecting Hobbs approximately 30 feet.
A second passenger, a 17-year-old male from Red Oak, was treated and released.
Spence was not injured.
According to Odom's report, Spence was under the influence of drugs, and the cause of the accident was driving under the influence of drugs.
Spence's vehicle had seat belts, but Odom's report states that it is uncertain whether they were in use, or if any of the airbags deployed.
Odom was aided at the scene by Traffic Homicide Unit Trooper Tim Baker and Troop D troopers Matt Dyer and Kyle Ward.
