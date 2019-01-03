Registration opens for Poteau Polar Plunge

Registration has opened for this year’s Poteau Polar Plunge.

The plunge will be held at 11 a.m. March 2 at the Poteau City Pool at Twyman Park. Registration begins at 10 a.m.

Online registration is available at www.mysook.org/poteaupolarplunge/Account/Register. You can also donate to the plunge at www.mysook.org/poteaupolarplunge/Donate.

What is a plunge?

A Polar Plunge is a fundraising challenge made to an individual or group challenging them to dive into a cold body of water in order to raise money for Special Olympics.

Each participant collects pledges from family, friends and businesses in the hopes of raising lots of money for Special Olympics.

The Polar Plunge is coordinated by the Law Enforcement Torch Run which is an international charity made up of law enforcement personnel who raise money and awareness for Special Olympics.

A minimum of $75 in donations is required for an individual to be allowed to plunge; a liability waiver also needs to be signed by all plungers. Those meeting the minimum are presented with a commemorative Polar Plunge T-shirt.

The 2018 Poteau Polar Plunge raised more than $7,000. There were 58 plungers who dived into icy waters at the Choctaw Country Club pool.

Last year’s award winners were Oldest Plunger — Jackie Morton, Youngest Plunger — Chloe Hecht, Best Costume/Golden Plunger — Caleb Cain, Top Fundraiser — Gary Hecht and Top Fundraising Group — Plunging Pirates.

Other Oklahoma Polar Plunge events will include Bartlesville Polar Plunge Jan. 26, Okmulgee and Durant Feb. 2, Grand Lake, Lawton and Oklahoma City Feb. 9, Weatherford, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Norman Feb. 16, Stillwater, Tahlequah and UCS Chilly Champions Feb. 23 and Ada and Enid March 2.

For more information, visit www.mysook.org/PolarPlunge.