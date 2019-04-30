Renaissance People

The 24th Annual Oklahoma Renaissance Festival kicks off this weekend at the Castle of Muskogee.

Many local lords and ladies will make their way West to Castleton, to revel in the celebrations of a castle town in the late 14th to early 15th century.

Many revelers will also meticulously build costumes that help them immerse themselves in the world of Elizabethan England.

So, show us your costumes! At Poteau Daily News, we know LeFlore County has a wealth of creativity and talent.

Show us how you are going to represent our local area with your flair for RenFashion!

Be you lord, lady, or commoner; Brit, Gaul, or Gael, send in your best snaps of what you will wear to court, this Faire Season!

Send pictures with a brief description of costume, materials used, and name of wearers/makers to: cbanning@poteaudailynews.com