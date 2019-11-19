Ride-along serves as eye-opener

Policing and law enforcement are things many people can't fully understand until they have had first-hand experience. Poteau is fortunate to have a police department staffed with individuals with great training and compassion, who also happen to live in the town they police.

Friday, Poteau Daily News participated in an evening ride along to better see how the Poteau Police Department does their job.

Sergeant Gary Hecht, an evening supervisor for the police department, was kind enough to allow a reporter to ride with him on his nightly patrol, and to give some insight into their routine.

Hecht a five-year-veteran patrol sergeant is a graduate of both Poteau High School and Carl Albert State College. He comes from what he describes as a "rough childhood," which included family members involved in drugs and other illegal activities and time in foster homes. He said he had wanted to be a law enforcement officer most of his life, especially after participating in numerous ride-alongs with a sheriff's deputy that attended his childhood church.

For the full article, please visit poteaudailynews.com/subscriptions to subscribe.