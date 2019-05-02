Rodeo Promises Big Time Entertainment

It's been a long time in coming, but come it will!

The Big Rafter Rodeo Co. stock begins arriving today at the Phil Gardenhire Memorial Arena in Poteau for the premiere of the Phil Gardenhire Professional Rodeo.

"We want to change people's expectation of what a rodeo is supposed to be," Jeff Lee, owner of Big Rafter Rodeo Company said. "We got some big name cowboys coming in and we will be bringing in world class stock."

Lee said he couldn't remember all the names, but he has more than 20 bareback riders; 20 saddle bronc riders and 35 bull riders coming to honor the legend of Phil Gardenhire.

