Roland woman dies in Thanksgiving wreck

A Roland woman died in a single-vehicle traffic crash on Thanksgiving Day in Sequoyah County, the Oklahoma Highway patrol reported.

OHP identified the vicim as Sherry Cawhorn Christopher, 68.

Christopher was pronounced deceased at Sparks Hospital in Fort Smith, Ark., from injuries suffered in the collision.

Her passenger, Thomas Christopher, 66, of Roland was treated and released from Sparks Hospital

Trooper Sheldon Dobbs of the Sequoyah County Detachment of Troop C said the crash occurred about 4 p.m. on U.S. 64 1.3 west of Muldrow in Sequoyah county.

Cause and details of the crash were under investigation. Dobbs was assisted Trooper Tim Baker of the OHP Traffic Homicide Unit.

