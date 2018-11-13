Roller derby game to benefit foster care

The fifth annual Thanksgiving Leftovers Smashup roller derby game will be Nov. 25 at Skate Reation of Poteau. A portion of proceeds raised will benefit LeFlore County Department of Human Services Foster Care.

The game will be Women's WFTDA and Coed WFTDA. The first game starts at 3 p.m. with the second game to immediately follow.

Admission is $15 to watch the coed and women's game. You will receive $5 off admission with an unopened toy. Children 12 and under are free with a paid adult.

The skating rink is located at 103 Hughes Drive, Poteau.